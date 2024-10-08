Contractors arrested for allegedly helping lodge secure ‘free electricity’

Four contractors are facing charges of electricity theft and tampering with a meter after they allegedly bypassed an electrical meter at a local resort. A member of the public tipped off Eskom and an internal security team along with police sprung into action.

Eskom spokesperson in Gauteng, Amanda Qithi, said the resort owner allegedly deposited R10,000 into one of the workers' accounts who then shared it among the rest of the workers. "These actions not only constitute a serious criminal offence but also place a financial strain on Eskom and in turn its ability to return to profit and remove itself from being dependent on the fiscus. We strongly condemn such illegal activities as they violate the law and undermine efforts to provide reliable and sustainable electricity," she said. Eskom warned that tampering with electricity meters is a punishable offence.

Earlier this year, IOL reported on how illegal electricity connections have costed the power utility billions each year. The Mthatha Specialised Commercial Crime Court convicted John Tazvivinga, a former consultant of Inkitha Royal Empire Construction, after he pretended to be an Eskom contractor was hired by residents to connect electricity, for which he received R120,000. As a result, Eskom suffered financial prejudice amounting to R231,000. Tazvivinga was sentenced to five years in prison, with the sentence wholly suspended for five years, provided he does not commit a similar offense during the suspension period. Additionally, the company has been ordered to pay a R10,000 fine.