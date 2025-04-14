Convicted Mxenge killers seek SAPS funding for legal defense in reopened inquest

The two surviving men convicted of the 1981 murder of anti-apartheid lawyer Griffiths Mxenge have asked the South African Police Service’s (SAPS) to fund their legal defense. The request was revealed on Monday during the reopening of the inquest into Mxenge’s death at the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg.

Mxenge, who was a prominent human rights lawyer and ANC member, was murdered in Umlazi, Durban, in 1981. He was stabbed 45 times by three apartheid-era police officers. Butana Nofemela, David Tshikalange, and Dirk Coetzee were found guilty of Mxenge’s killing 28 years ago.

However, they were later granted amnesty by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC). The court heard on Monday that Coetzee has since died, while Nofemela and Tshikalange are retired. Both men have now requested the SAPS to cover their legal costs because they were employed by the police at the time of the murder.

“They are entitled to legal representation and have already requested to be represented,” the presiding judge said. “The appointment of the legal representative is in process as it appears that these were members of the South African Police Service at the relevant time.” The matter was postponed to June 17, pending the SAPS decision.

Meanwhile, the inquest into the death of Chief Albert John Mvumbi Luthuli was also heard on Monday. Luthuli, born in 1898, was the first African recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize and a towering figure in the anti-apartheid struggle. He served as chief of the Zulu tribe in Groutville and was a senior member of the African National Congress (ANC), leading major resistance efforts including the Defiance Campaign of 1952.

The apartheid regime stripped Luthuli of his chieftaincy and placed him under house arrest. He died in 1967 after reportedly being struck by a goods train near KwaDukuza. A 1967 inquest ruled out foul play, but the case has now been reopened after the emergence of new evidence.

Earlier, IOL News reported that African National Congress (ANC) KwaZulu-Natal convenor Jeff Radebe said the party has long believed that political assassinations were behind the deaths of struggle icon Chief Albert Luthuli and human rights lawyer Griffiths Mxenge. Speaking to broadcaster Newzroom Afrika outside the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Monday, Radebe said the upcoming inquests into their deaths would reveal the truth “From the very beginning, the ANC never believed that this was the goods train accident here in Groutville,” Radebe said, referring to the 1967 death of Luthuli.