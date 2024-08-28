Convict’s freedom short-lived: Prisoner recaptured after escaping KZN correctional facility

A convict who escaped custody earlier this week has been recaptured. IOL reported that Dumisani Mthethwa had escaped from the Waterval Correctional Centre where he was serving a 15-year prison sentence for armed robbery with aggravating circumstances.

It was reported that he made his dash for freedom while assigned as part of the facility's garden team. On Wednesday, the Department of Correctional Services confirmed that Mthethwa had been captured and taken into custody. "The apprehension was successfully executed through the relentless efforts of our departmental officials," said DCS spokesperson, Singabakho Nxumalo.

He said Mthethwa will appear in court on charges related to his escape. "Additionally, his security classification will be reviewed and he will be transferred to a different correctional facility to ensure heightened security measures," Nxumalo added. The DCS national commissioner, Makgothi Thobakgale commended officials on Mthethwa's apprehension.

""A thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the escape is under way and the findings will identify any lapses. Those found to be responsible will face appropriate consequences," he said. Thobakgale added that the safety and security of correctional facilities are paramount for the DCS. "We are taking all necessary measures to avert security breaches. Hence, the department remains steadfast in its mission to apprehend those who escape from custody. Escaping from lawful custody is a serious criminal offence, and those who aid in such acts shall be spared no mercy," he said.