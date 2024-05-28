Cop appears in court for kidnapping, assault and attempted murder, granted R2,000 bail

A 40-year-old woman appeared before court for alleged assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm (GBH), attempted murder, and kidnapping. Warrant Officer Koketso Mareka appeared before the Zeerust Magistrates’ Court in the North West on Friday, May 24, 2024,

Police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said she was given bail of R2,000 bail with her second court appearance before the same court to be on Thursday, June 27, 2024. “The accused’s court appearance stems from an incident reported on Saturday evening, April 28, 2024 in the Ikageleng Location, Zeerust. “A 24-year-old victim was allegedly assaulted by community members. Public Order Police (POP) members were called to rescue the victim who was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment,” said Brigadier Mokgwabone.

Mokgwabone added that in another instance in the early hours of Sunday morning, April 29, an irate mob allegedly woke up a 25-year-old Ikageleng man and accused him of raping elders. He was allegedly attacked, pepper-sprayed, stoned, and stabbed with a knife. The victim was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries. Mareka was identified and implicated in the incident. Police investigations led to her arrest with others still imminent, according to the Brigadier.