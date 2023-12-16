Cop fatally shoots tavern patron, injures three others before turning gun on himself

Police in Giyani have activated an intensive investigation after a 37-year-old police sergeant shot and killed one person, and wounded three other people at a tavern in N'wadzekudzeku village. The incident happened at around 0.30am on Friday.

Police spokesperson in Limpopo, Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba said a report was received about the shooting incident and on arrival officers found four people with gunshot wounds. “One of them was certified dead by emergency personnel. Three were transported to a local hospital for medical treatment,” said Mashaba. A Limpopo-based police officer shot four people, killing one, before he allegedly turned the gun on himself. File Picture “According to information, the 37-year-old had a heated argument with patrons including the deceased and his friends. The 37-year-old pulled out a firearm and fired several shots at them,” said Mashaba.

“Some of the customers tried to apprehend him but he fired randomly and fled the scene. One of the patrons identified as Smangaliso Hlungwani age 26, residing at N'wadzekudzeku village died on the scene.” Further investigation revealed that the suspect, arrived at his house in the same village (N’wadzekudzeku) and turned the gun onto himself, and he died instantly. He was identified as Sukani Page Khosa, 37, a police sergeant attached at SA Police Service (SAPS) Mopani district office.

Police opened a case of murder, three counts of attempted murder and an inquest. Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of the SAPS in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has condemned the incident. Provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe. File Picture: Supplied/SAPS “This is an unexpected incident, wherein our police officer is the prime suspect instead of servicing communities during this festive period,” said Hadebe.