Cop in court for allegedly stabbing wife to death and attempted murder on another woman

A Mpumalanga police constable is expected to appear in the Barberton Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, facing charges of murder for allegedly murdering his wife at a liquor outlet. The policeman, attached to Public Order Policing unit in Hazyview, was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly stabbing his 28-year-old wife to death.

According to Mpumalanga police, the 34-year-old man also attempted to kill another 27-year-old woman. The incidents happened at Barberton on Tuesday morning, at around 3am. “An alleged scuffle broke out between the [SA Police Service] SAPS member and his wife at a liquor outlet when the member allegedly stabbed his wife with a beer bottle,” Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said. Mohlala said another woman, who was trying to diffuse the situation, was also injured.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene. “The suspect's wife was certified dead on the scene while the other female victim was taken to hospital for medical attention after she sustained some injuries,” said Mohlala. The police officer, who was also injured, was found at the crime scene.

Cases of murder and attempted murder were registered by the police, which led to the arrest of the constable. He was also taken to hospital for medical attention. The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is investigating the incident. The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is investigating after a 34-year-old Mpumalanga police officer allegedly murdered his wife, and also stabbed another woman. File picture: Leon Lestrade/African News Agency/ANA. Meanwhile, Mpumalanga commissioner of the SAPS, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela condemned the incident.

She also raised “serious concern” about the violent crimes, including murders, that have recently rocked several liquor outlets. “The investigation team will also focus on possible failure to comply with Liquor Act by the owner of the liquor business,” she said. Earlier this year, a 37-year-old police constable, attached to Masoyi police station in Mpumalanga, was arrested after he allegedly gunned down his wife, her sister and her brother.