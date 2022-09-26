Cop on bail for theft, allegedly punched JMPD cops arresting him for another theft case

Pretoria - Two men, including a police officer, have been arrested by the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) K9 Unit for an assortment of crimes including possession of a stolen vehicle and car breaking implements, fraud, and resisting arrest. Spokesperson for the JMPD, Xolani Fihla said the two have also been charged with assaulting a police officer in Diepkloof, Soweto.

Story continues below Advertisement

“On Saturday 24 September 2022, officers received information of three male suspects using a red Hyundai i10 who stole a white Volkswagen Polo as per the SAPS Linden case,” Fihla said. He said the officers were updated on the movement of the suspects, and they waited for them on the N1 South. “The stolen Polo and the getaway vehicle were spotted and a takedown was initiated by the officers. The suspects sped off and the officers gave chase until Diepkloof where both cars were cornered,” said Fihla.

The stolen VW Polo and the red Hyundai who was allegedly used by the suspects. Photo: JMPD “Two male suspects were arrested and one male suspect managed to flee on foot. Whilst processing the scene it was found that one of the suspects arrested happened to be a SAPS member from Crime Intelligence, and he had punched one of the police officers whilst resisting arrest.” Fihla said upon further inspection, it was found that the red Hyundai that was driven by the SAPS member was affixed with false registration numbers. Two people are set to appear in court for numerous crimes including theft, fraud and resisting arrest. Photo: JMPD “The original registration number of the Hyundai and car-breaking implements were found inside the vehicle,” he said.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The suspects were detained at Diepkloof SAPS on multiple charges, and it was later discovered that the SAPS member is currently on bail for another case of theft.” Fihla said The Hyundai i10 and the stolen Volkswagen Polo were both booked in at the SAPS Aeroton pound for verification. “The suspects are due to appear in court during the course of the week,” he said.

Story continues below Advertisement