Cop on bail re-arrested after dousing wife and daughter with fuel before attempting to burn them

Pretoria – A 35-year-old suspended police constable, attached to the SAPS Thohoyandou, has been arrested for attempted murder after he allegedly doused his 30-year-old wife and daughter with fuel before attempting to burn them. Limpopo police spokesperson, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the incident happened at the wife’s residence in Thohoyandou, in the early hours of Sunday.

“The suspect, who is currently separated from his wife, allegedly went to his wife’s house and knocked at the window of a room in which his wife and daughter were sleeping and told them that he had brought his child’s drink, mageu. The woman opened the window and took it,” Mojapelo said. “After some minutes, her husband returned and gained entry into the bedroom, carrying fuel. He poured this on both his wife and daughter. “Before he could torch them, the victim managed to grab the lighter, and let him cool off. She thereafter ran to the police station, leaving the suspect in the house.”

The woman returned with police officers and the husband was immediately arrested. Mojapelo said the SAPS constable was out on bail, after he was arrested last month for assaulting his wife. He was suspended from the police following the gender-based violence case. Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe has “strongly” condemned the conduct of the constable.

“The SAPS shall not tolerate members who place the lives of women and children at risk. This incident by one of our own is not just an embarrassment but also jeopardises our efforts aimed at reducing incidents of gender-based violence both internally and externally,” Hadebe said. “Our investigating officer will ensure that he forfeits his bail due to the latest incident.” The police constable will appear today before the Thohoyandou Magistrate’s Court facing charges of attempted murder and housebreaking.

