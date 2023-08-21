Independent Online
Monday, August 21, 2023

Cop released on R1,000 bail for killing a man at an Eastern Cape tavern

A cop has been released on bail following murder allegations.

Published 15m ago

A 43-year-old police constable who shot and killed a man at a tavern in the Eastern Cape has been released on bail.

Constable Sakhumzi Xakata, attached to Public Order Policing in Lusikisiki, is alleged to have shot Ahona Jingxi on August 13.

Robbie Raburabu, national spokesperson for the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), said the incident took place following an argument.

“The police officer allegedly discharged his service firearm in the process and the bullet hit the victim who later died at the hospital,” he said.

Raburabu said Xakata was arrested the same day.

"He appeared in court on August 14, and the case was rolled over to August 15. Xakata was released on R1,000 bail," he said.

The matter was adjourned to August 30.

Earlier on Monday, a 48-year-old SAPS police sergeant appeared in the Ixopo Magistrate’s Court over the alleged murder of his girlfriend, Busisiwe Ngubo.

The 34-year-old was pregnant with triplet boys.

Her body was found 1,4 km from her home.

The MEC for Social Development in KwaZulu-Natal, Nonhlanhla Khoza, attended court proceedings on Monday.

She condemned the killing, calling for swift justice.

IOL News

