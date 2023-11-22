Cop tells court that accused told her he knew that one day he would account for Senzo Meyiwa’s murder

A police sergeant attached to the police’s Cold Case Investigation Unit told the court that one of the five men accused of killing Senzo Meyiwa said he knew that a day would come when he must account for the soccer star’s murder. Sergeant Bathobakae Mogola was testifying in a trial-within-a-trial in the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, on Wednesday.

According to Mogola, after she and the other two officers arrested accused number one, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, she had a brief conversation with him where he conceded to the crime. She said she explained Sibiya's rights to him, and that’s when he said he wouldn’t need a lawyer for that moment. Mogola quoted Sibiya, saying, “I knew that one day I must take accountability for the murder of Senzo Meyiwa.”

Sibiya has denied making any confession to Mogola and said the statement that he gave was made under duress. Sibiya and accused number two, Bongani Ntanzi, claim that they have been assaulted, tortured, and electrocuted by police officers to confess to Meyiwa’s murder. The trial-within-a-trial is being heard to determine whether the confessions made by the two accused were made under duress or willingly.

According to Mogola, on the day of Sibiya’s arrest, he took them to his shack and allowed them to search it. Upon the search, they found ammunition, a magazine, and the cleaning rod. Sibiya allegedly took ownership and volunteered to take them to Vusumuzi hostel, where they would find the gun, but it was never found. However, in court, Sibiya denied giving police permission to search his shack; he denied owning the ammunition and magazine and even taking them to Vusumuzi hostel to look for a gun.

He also denied making a confession to Mogola; instead, he insisted that the statement was made as a result of torture by police. “My lord, accused one (Sibiya) gave us permission to enter his room, and I categorically deny that he was assaulted by me or anyone who was with me on that day. I also deny he was taken to Lethabong (where he was assaulted),” said Mogola. Mogola is expected to conclude her testimony on Thursday.