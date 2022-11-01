Cop v Cop: JMPD arrests Gauteng Traffic Police member for hijacking SAPS officer

Pretoria – A man believed to be a member of the Gauteng Traffic Police was arrested by the Joburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) for allegedly hijacking a member of the South African Police Service who was off-duty. JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said after being arrested, the assailant was found with a firearm belonging to the Gauteng Department of Community Safety, and it was not reported stolen.

“Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department’s K9 and Undercover Reaction Unit arrest a 29-year-old male suspect in possession of a hijacked white Volkswagen Polo in Dobsonville, Soweto,” Fihla said. “On Monday morning, 31 October, 2022, officers received information from Crime Intelligence of an off-duty SAPS member who was hijacked in Randfontein. The information also indicated that the suspects were on their way to sell the vehicle in Meadowlands. “The information was operationalised and the team was strategically placed at Impala Road in Dobsonville Gardens to be on the lookout for the vehicle,” he said.

While waiting, officers spotted the hijacked vehicle, with one occupant inside. The operational team followed the hijacked vehicle and attempted to stop it using blue lights and sirens. “The suspect sped off in an attempt to evade an arrest. A high-speed chase ensued and the suspect was cornered at the intersection of Mohajane Street and Steve Kgame Drive in Dobsonville Extension 4,” said Fihla.

“The suspect attempted to flee on foot and officers gave chase. The suspect was eventually apprehended and when searched a PX4 pistol and the victim’s cellphone were found in his possession. The officers conducted an inquiry into the firearm and they discovered that it belonged to the Gauteng Department of Community Safety and it was not reported stolen.” A PX4 pistol allegedly seized from a Gauteng Traffic Police. Picture: JMPD Fihla said the suspect was questioned about the firearm. He then informed the officers that it is his service firearm, and that he is employed by the Gauteng Traffic Police.

Police officer attached to the Gauteng Traffic Police has been arrested for allegedly hijacking an off-duty SAPS officer. Picture: JMPD “The suspect’s appointment card and firearm permit were also found in his possession. The hijacked vehicle was searched and a used ammunition cartridge case was found. All role players were called to process the scene,” Fihla said. “The suspect was arrested and a docket was opened at Dobsonville SAPS for further investigation. The suspect was detained at the Meadowlands SAPS holding cells”. The JMPD said the hijacked vehicle was seized and booked in at the SAPS Lenasia pound.

"All the other exhibits which include the firearm, used cartridge and the victim's cellphone were booked in at Dobsonville SAPS," Fihla said.