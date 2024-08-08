Cop versus cop: Ekurhuleni police open case of intimidation and assault against Gauteng Traffic Police officer

The City of Ekurhuleni has condemned the intimidation of its metro police officers, following a trending video showing an altercation between Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) officers and a uniformed Gauteng Traffic Police officer.

During the heated exchange of words over a foreign-registered Honda Fit, the Gauteng Traffic Police officer apparently charged and attacked a member of the EMPD. Ekurhuleni member of the mayoral committee (MMC) for community safety, Sizakele Masuku has condemn the intimidation of the EMPD officers by the Gauteng Traffic Department officer. “The incident unfolded in Dekema Road in Wadeville (on Tuesday) when an on-duty female EMPD officer stopped a car with foreign registration plates,” the City of Ekurhuleni said in a statement.

Wadeville, Ekurhuleni -



Watch this @GTP_Traffstats officer interfering with EMPD officers after they stopped a motorist.



@City_Ekurhuleni #CrimeWatch pic.twitter.com/c0mR3V9nAX — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) August 7, 2024 “When the officer discovered that there was no proper documentation for the car, she informed the driver that it was being confiscated.” Charges including intimidation and assault have been opened following a physical altercation between police officers in Ekurhuleni. Picture: EMPD The woman who was driving the Honda Fit then called her “husband”, and the Gauteng Traffic Police officer who arrived swiftly in full uniform and that was when the confrontation with EMPD officers started.

Masuku said the “barbaric” conduct of the Gauteng Traffic Police officer was unacceptable. “This is unacceptable behaviour and the law must take its course. What is even sad is that these are colleagues who should be working together to protect our people,” said Masuku. “No one is above the law in this country and such barbaric behaviour especially by an officer of the law is definitely regrettable.”