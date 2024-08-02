Cop wounded, three hijacking suspects killed in KZN shootout

A police officer has been wounded and three suspects killed, following a shootout in Durban's uMlazi township on Friday morning. It is alleged that a group of suspects had hijacked a woman in her vehicle in R Section in uMlazi.

KwaZulu-Natal South African Police Service (SAPS) spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda said officers responded to a report of a hijacking, and a high speed chase ensued. "At T Section, the suspects opened fire at police, who then fired back," Netshiunda said. He said three suspects were fatally shot, while a policeman was shot in the arm.

"He is in a stable condition," Netshiunda added. A police officer has been wounded and three suspects killed following a shootout in Durban's uMlazi township on Friday morning. Picture: SAPS

He said the suspects were found in possession of firearms and the victim's vehicle.

Netshiunda said the woman was unharmed in the attack. Earlier this week, five suspects were killed after police pounced on their suspected hideout in Cato Crest in Durban. IOL reported that the suspects were cornered at a rented double-storied flat on Standard Road, and when police announced their presence, the suspects opened fire towards the law enforcement officers through the windows.