Copper pipe theft, suspect arrested

A 29-year-old man was arrested in the early hours of Friday, September 13, still in possession of copper pipes stolen from a residence in Tongaat, KwaZulu-Natal. According to Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa), a resident of Plein Street contacted their Tongaat Operations Centre at approximately 4.13am to report a theft in progress. The suspect was allegedly stealing copper water pipes from the property.

The Rusa officers quickly responded to the scene and witnessed the suspect fleeing from the property. The man was taken to the police at Tongaat. The KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda confirmed the matter.

“Tongaat police have arrested a 26-year-old man for theft of copper pipes which he allegedly committed on Friday, September 13. The suspect appeared in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court on Monday, September 16,” said Netshiunda. The Rusa spokesperson, Prem Balram said, “Reaction Officers were immediately dispatched and on arrival, witnessed the suspect fleeing from the property. A foot chase ensured which resulted the thief being apprehended. The stolen copper pipes were located in his possession.” “During an interview, the Bhamshela resident informed Rusa members that the stolen goods were to be sold to a scrap metal dealer. The proceeds of the sale would have been used to purchase drugs,” said Balram.