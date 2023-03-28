Cops and immigration official who extorted individual entering the country granted bail

Cape Town - Two police officers and a Home Affairs Immigration officer appeared in the Ficksburg Magistrate’s Court in the Free State on charges of corruption and extortion. According to the provincial spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), Warrant Officer Fikiswa Matoti the matter was brought to the attention of the Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation team based in Bloemfontein.

Police officials, Matthew's Tsoloane, 36, and Tsediso Lawrence Matsaneng, 36, and the Home Affairs immigration officer Emmanuel Sefobi, 45, made their first court appearance on Monday. Matoti said the arrests of the three come after the immigration officer wrongfully confiscated the complainant’s passport at the Ficksburg/ Lesotho border gate, alleging it was invalid. “A police official who was with the immigration officer told the complainant that he can assist him and get his passport back, but at a price. He demanded R2 500 from the complainant.

“The matter was brought to the attention of the Hawks' Serious Corruption Investigation team based in Bloemfontein and a preliminary investigation was conducted,” Matoti said. After a briefing with the investigating team, the complainant complied and delivered the money according to the demands of the accused. “The three accused shared the money among themselves and were arrested on Saturday, March 25, 2023, in Ficksburg.