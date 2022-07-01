Cops appeal for help in finding these four people reported missing in KZN

Durban - Police have appealed to the community to help locate four people who had been reported missing from the Umlazi area between May and June. They are Sphumelele Nxele, 36, of Umlazi U section; Siqinisekho Ronald Khomo, 36, of Khahlamba Street; Khulekani Moses Khumalo , 54, of U section; and, Njabulo Innocent Mthethwa, 39, of D Section Umlazi.

According to police, Nxele was last seen on June 12 by her mother. She is 1,7m tall, black long hair and weighs about 80kg. She was wearing a Department of Health uniform. Siqinisekho Ronald Khomo. Khomo was last seen leaving home for Johannesburg on June 6. Police said his wife reported him missing. He is slender, 1,7m tall and weighs about 75kg. Khumalo was last seen at his home on May 15 by his sister-in-law. He was wearing a navy and yellow raincoat jacket, navy linen trouser and black plastic shoes. He is of average build, weighs about 90kg, is tall and has a grey and black afro.

Khulekani Moses Khumalo. Mthethwa was last contacted his mother on June 2. He is 1,5m tall. We appeal to anyone with information of their whereabouts to contact Constable N.P Cele 031 325 6256 or Crime stop on 08600 10111. IOL