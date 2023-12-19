Cops arrest casino employees who allegedly stole money and reported false business robbery case

Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said while investigating, police discovered that the duo, Margaret Ndlovu and Tadiwa Madzokere, allegedly stole the money and colluded to give false information to the police. Mpumalanga police arrested two Zimbabwean nationals a day after the duo opened a false case of robbery, claiming that the casino they worked at was robbed at gunpoint.

The two suspects, identified as Margaret Ndlovu, 23, and Tadiwa Madzokere, 19, appeared before the Belfast Magistrate’s Court on Monday, facing perjury charges. The duo was remanded in custody, according to Mpumalanga provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala. “Opening a false case can land one behind bars and this was so for two Zimbabwean nationals, aged 19 and 23, who are faced with allegations of perjury. It is said that they opened a robbery case which was registered at Belfast police station on Friday,” Mohlala said.

“After an investigation was done, police unearthed that something was not adding up, hence the two were arrested the next day (on Saturday) and charged, accordingly.” Police reports indicates that the two accompanied each other to open a business robbery case, where they alleged that on Friday, two armed men stormed into their workplace - a casino in Belfast - and robbed them of cash at gunpoint. “However, due to the experience, as well as the skills and training that the police officials that were assigned to take their statements possess, it became clear to them that something was not making sense when members were busy asking some valuable questions from the so-called complainants,” said Mohlala.

“The matter was then investigated and police discovered that the two allegedly colluded to give information which was not true. It was soon discovered that, in fact, the two allegedly took money from the business for themselves and used it for their own benefit. They then opened a case to cover their tracks.” Two casino workers are behind bars facing perjury charges after they told cops the place had been hit by armed robbers. File Picture: Damaris Helwig When Ndlovu and Madzokere appeared before the Belfast Magistrate's Court on Monday, their case was postponed to Wednesday next week. The two were remanded custody. Meanwhile, Mpumalanga commissioner of police Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has praised members of the police “for their vigilance and the appropriate action that they took” against the accused duo.