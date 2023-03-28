Cops arrest three suspects in Joburg who were planning another business robbery

Pretoria – The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) has arrested three men for alleged possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, and for conspiracy to commit a business robbery in Jeppe, Joburg. JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said the three were intercepted and arrested on Saturday, while planning a business robbery.

“Three male suspects aged between 46 and 59 were arrested by the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department’s IIOC (Integrated Intelligence Operations Centre) undercover reaction unit together with the SAPS Joburg’s crime intelligence unit in possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, and for conspiracy to commit a business robbery in Jeppe, Johannesburg,” Fihla said. “On Saturday, 25 March 2023, officers received information about suspects in possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition at Jeppe Hostel. It was further alleged that the suspects were planning to commit a business robbery.” Three men, who were wanted by police have been arrested in Joburg while they were planning to commit a business robbery. Picture: JMPD The JMPD undercover commander mobilised a team, gathered information, the description of the suspects and the vehicles the suspects intended to use in committing the crime.

The officers spotted and stopped the vehicles which matched the description given, a white Toyota minibus and a Toyota Corolla. “They searched the suspects and the vehicles. A firearm (rifle), and a magazine with 22 rounds were recovered. The suspects failed to produce a firearm licence or permit to possess the firearm,” Fihla said. Upon further inspection, the officers discovered that the serial number of the rifle had been filed off.

“The trio was arrested and detained at Jeppe SAPS. The two vehicles used in the commission of a crime were seized and booked in at the SAPS Aeroton pound for further investigation,” Fihla said. “All suspects were positively linked to various crimes in Gauteng.” Spokesperson for the Joburg Metro Police Department, Xolani Fihla. Picture: JMPD He said the first suspect has a pending case of hijacking a motor vehicle in the Ivory Park SAPS case.

“The second suspect was positively identified on footage of a business robbery which took place in Sebenza Edenvale. He was sought for attempted murder as per the Diepkloof SAPS case and also has a pending case for possession of an unlicensed firearm as per the Jeppe SAPS case,” Fihla said. “The third suspect has a pending case of murder with a firearm as per the Moffatview SAPS case.” The three suspects were scheduled to appear in court during the week.