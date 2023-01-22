Cops attacked, one shot after they stop to assist stranded motorist

Pretoria – A member of the SAPS in Mpumalanga was shot and injured in Mpumalanga after he, and his colleague, had stopped to assist a stranded motorist. “The SAPS management in Mpumalanga calls for an end to the barbaric attack on police officials,” Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Two Witbank Flying Squad members who were on routine patrol offered to render assistance to a motorist who had a breakdown. “While still busy rendering assistance, another motorist stopped on an opposite direction close to the members,” said Mohlala. The police officers went towards the second vehicle, to investigate.

“To their surprise, when approaching the second vehicle, they noticed that the road was barricaded with rocks. “The dedicated members then decided to remove the rocks to ensure the safety of other motorists,” said Mohlala. “From the dense dark bushes in the night, it is alleged that about seven fully armed suspects came from the dense bushes and fired several shots directed at the members.”

Story continues below Advertisement

The besieged police officers returned fire. “During that unnecessary attack, one of the members was shot in the abdomen,” Mohlala said. One of the police officers managed to rescue his shot colleague from the scene, and quickly rushed him to hospital for medical attention.

Story continues below Advertisement

The injured officer is still recovering in hospital. Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Daphney has condemned the “unnecessary” attack on police officials. “Criminals must have an understanding that members of the police's responsibility is to protect and safeguard all the inhabitants of the Republic and not to act against the community,” said Manamela.