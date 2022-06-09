Cops break kidnapping syndicate and rescue businessman abducted in Pretoria

Pretoria – Seven alleged kidnappers have been arrested and a businessman who was allegedly snatched from his business premises in Hercules, Pretoria, has been rescued Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the businessman was abducted on Saturday.

“The investigating team operationalised intelligence information on Tuesday and arrested one foreign national along the N12 route towards Potchefstroom. The suspect was found in possession of bank cards and a driver’s licence which belonged to another victim who was reported kidnapped in Gugulethu, Western Cape in 2021,” said Netshiunda. Further investigations led police to Crystal Park in Ekurhuleni where the Pretoria businessman was rescued. Three people who were found “safeguarding the victim” were arrested. Police recovered one firearm and a toy gun at the Crystal Park premises.

Follow-up investigations pointed police to Tembisa, where three more suspects were arrested. “Two suspects were arrested at the Tswelopele section and another one was nabbed at Zone 8, Winnie Mandela section.” The abductors had allegedly contacted the businessman’s family and demanded a ransom.

“The team comprised of members from the head office crime intelligence, Potchefstroom highway patrol, Gauteng and North West provincial operational co-ordination, Tshwane hostage negotiating team and private security worked around the clock to ensure that the victim was rescued unharmed,” said Netshiunda. The suspects will appear before the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Friday, facing charges of kidnapping and extortion. IOL