Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Thursday, June 9, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Cops break kidnapping syndicate and rescue businessman abducted in Pretoria

Police have rescued a businessman who was kidnapped in Pretoria last week. File Photo: SAPS

Police have rescued a businessman who was kidnapped in Pretoria last week. File Photo: SAPS

Published 1h ago

Share

Pretoria – Seven alleged kidnappers have been arrested and a businessman who was allegedly snatched from his business premises in Hercules, Pretoria, has been rescued

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the businessman was abducted on Saturday.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The investigating team operationalised intelligence information on Tuesday and arrested one foreign national along the N12 route towards Potchefstroom. The suspect was found in possession of bank cards and a driver’s licence which belonged to another victim who was reported kidnapped in Gugulethu, Western Cape in 2021,” said Netshiunda.

Further investigations led police to Crystal Park in Ekurhuleni where the Pretoria businessman was rescued. Three people who were found “safeguarding the victim” were arrested.

Police recovered one firearm and a toy gun at the Crystal Park premises.

More on this

Follow-up investigations pointed police to Tembisa, where three more suspects were arrested.

“Two suspects were arrested at the Tswelopele section and another one was nabbed at Zone 8, Winnie Mandela section.”

The abductors had allegedly contacted the businessman’s family and demanded a ransom.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The team comprised of members from the head office crime intelligence, Potchefstroom highway patrol, Gauteng and North West provincial operational co-ordination, Tshwane hostage negotiating team and private security worked around the clock to ensure that the victim was rescued unharmed,” said Netshiunda.

The suspects will appear before the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Friday, facing charges of kidnapping and extortion.

IOL

Story continues below Advertisement

Related Topics:

SAPSKidnappingCrime and courts

Share

Recent stories by:

Jonisayi Maromo