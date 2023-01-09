Cops hunt for BMW speedster after three young girls killed in Tshwane crash

Police in Pretoria have launched a manhunt for a BMW driver who rammed his car into a group of people, killing three children and four adults, in Salvakop, at the weekend. Emer-G-Med spokesperson, Kyle van Reenen, said a BMW veered off the roadway and hit seven people.

"Twin four-year-old sisters were found killed as well as a third four-year-old little girl. Four adults suffered injuries ranging from minor to moderate. The driver was not located on the scene and is alleged to have fled following the collision," van Reenen said. Police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo, said the crash occurred at around 4:45pm on Saturday afternoon. "It is alleged that the suspect was driving his brother’s BMW at a high speed in Salvakop when he hit seven pedestrians. Three of the pedestrians were children, aged between four and six years. They were certified dead at the scene," Masondo confirmed.

He said a case of culpable homicide, reckless and negligent driving, as well as defeating the ends of justice, is under investigation. Masondo added that police are appealing to any person who might have information that can help in finding the suspect to please call the nearest police station or CrimeStop on 0860 010 111 or make use of the My SAPS app. IOL