Cops hunt for killers after six gunned down in KZN drive-by shooting

Police in KwaZulu-Natal are on the hunt for a gang of shooters after six people were gunned down in Ezakheni, near Ladysmith. Four more people were wounded in the drive-by shooting.

"A 72-hour mobilisation of maximum resources has been activated," said provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda. He said information at this stage indicates that 12 people had been travelling in a bakkie along Helpmekaar Road when a second vehicle approached it. "Its occupants opened fire at the bakkie. Four people, aged between five and 37-years-old were declared dead at the scene. The rest of the passengers who survived the shooting with injuries and were rushed to hospital. A 21-year-old woman escaped the shooting unharmed,“ Netshiunda said.

He said the motive of the killing has not yet been established and police are appealing to anyone who might have information regarding the whereabouts of the suspects to contact the nearest police station or call the crime stop number 08600 10111. Meanwhile, Phoenix police are searching for suspects after a hijacking victim was killed last week. Gareth Naidoo of KZN VIP said the man, in his 50s, succumbed to his wounds and was declared deceased at the scene.

He said the man's Toyota Corolla was later found abandoned in Inanda. "It is believed as the victim was leaving home to his place of work, the suspects approached him and shot the victim before fleeing with the vehicle and other valuables," Naidoo said. Naidoo told IOL that reports from the scene indicate a similar modus of operandi in the area where two suspects with a similar description have been wanted for multiple hijacking in the area.

“Most of the hijackings and robberies have been violent as suspects are either assaulting or shooting victims before fleeing. It's a sad day as a family has lost a loved one to these criminals,” he said. A resident was killed in a hijacking in Phoenix. Picture: KZN VIP