Cops hunt for suspects after fatal shooting in Newlands East

Durban - Police in Durban are on the hunt for suspects following a shootout in Newlands East earlier this week. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the suspects are linked to a string of gang and drug-related crimes.

"Police were following up a positive lead when they spotted four suspects in Newlands East. Upon realising the presence of the police, the suspects fled into the bushes on Galjoen Road and police gave chase," he said. Netshiunda said the suspects started firing shots at the police and a shootout ensued. "After the shootout, two suspects, aged 16 and 35, were found to have sustained fatal gunshot wounds. Two unlicensed firearms and two magazines with ammunition were found in the possession of the deceased suspects. The search for the other two suspects who evaded arrest is under way," he said.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the outstanding suspects is urged to contact the nearest police or call the Crime Stop on 08600 10111. Tip-offs can also be relayed via the MySAPS App. The shooting comes just days after police arrested over 2 500 suspects for various crimes around the province. Netshiunda added that 81 firearms, including four rifles and 818 assortment of ammunitions were also seized.

He said 24 suspects had been nabbed on charges relating to illegal possession of firearms and ammunition. "Police also managed to prevent violent crimes such as stabbings when 140 suspects were arrested for being in possession of knives. Seventy-two people were cornered and busted for their suspected involvement in a string of burglaries at residential premises," Netshiunda said. Police said the operation also led to the arrest of 395 suspects for drug-related crimes. while another eight suspects were nabbed for stock theft; six cattle, two goats and a horse were recovered in the process.

