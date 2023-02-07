Cops mum on whether driver who ran over dying Sydenham father will be charged

Police have yet to confirm if they intend to charge a driver who allegedly drove over a dying man in Sydenham last week. Clinton Pillay was declared dead following an altercation with a man, believed to be his brother-in-law.

Story continues below Advertisement

It is alleged that Pillay had been walking back from dropping his child off at school when he was accosted by the knife-wielding man. IOL reported that video footage, which has since gone viral, showed the violent attack. The video shows several cars driving past Pillay, who manages to sit up. The clip shows a white bakkie driving past, and Pillay speaks to the driver, but as he tries to climb on to the back of the bakkie, the driver drives off. Cars continue to drive past, and a white BMW is seen turning from St Theresa's Road into Mayflower Road. A passer-by is seen speaking to the BMW driver, and the car can be seen driving over Pillay's body. The clip shows Pillay being dragged a few centimetres, and the BMW drives off. Sydenham Community Policing Forum spokesperson Manser Akoo said Pillay sustained three stab wounds to his back and had a visible injury on his head.

More on this Sydenham community calls for justice after dad is stabbed then run over minutes after dropping son off at school

It has since been established that a suspect has been arrested. Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said the victim sustained stab wounds on the body and collapsed on the road, where he was reportedly run over by a vehicle. “The suspect left the area and went to Newlands, where he was arrested on Sunday night. He will appear in court soon,” Ngcobo said.

Story continues below Advertisement