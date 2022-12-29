Cops probed after alleged rapist, facing five counts of rape, vanishes at court

Pretoria - Police at KwaMhlanga are investigating an incident in which an alleged rapist, 29-year-old Bheki Moses Phakathi, escaped from lawful custody at the KwaMhlanga Magistrate's Court. Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said Phakathi vanished from the court on December 21, when he was due to appear on at least five counts of rape.

“According to the report, members from Tweefontein SAPS are said to have transported suspects for court appearance on the said day. It is alleged that on their arrival in court, the suspect (Phakathi) somehow escaped inside the court building,” said Mohlala. “Thereafter, it is further indicated that the members chased after the escapee but without any success.” A man facing five counts of rape, Bheki Moses Phakathi, escaped from the KwaMhlanga Magistrate's Court in Mpumalanga. Photo: SAPS A case of escape from lawful custody was opened against Phakathi, with another charge of aiding a suspect to escape being investigated as well.

“Internal investigations surrounding the circumstances of this escape had also being instituted against the said members. “The suspect was initially arrested for five counts of rape as well as a charge of burglary residential. He is still in hiding, and members of the public are urged to alert police whenever they see him by calling the Crime Stop number at 0860 010 111 or send information via MySAPSApp,” said Mohlala. “All received information will be treated as confidential, and callers may opt to remain anonymous.”

In August, police in Mpumalanga re-arrested 29-year-old Karabo Chiloane after he escaped from lawful custody from holding cells inside the Emakhazeni Magistrate’s Court. “Information from crime intelligence of the police assisted SAPS members from Acornhoek to rearrest Karabo Chiloane, 29, on Monday 29 August 2022. Chiloane is said to have been in hiding at Boelang Trust in the RDP houses near Acornhoek,” Mohlala said at the time. “According to the report, Chiloane was due to attend court on the day after being initially arrested in connection with murder, which occurred at Machadodorp in November 2020, and he was also charged for various charges, including attempted murder, hijacking and business robbery which were carried out in Machadodorp as well.”

