Cops raid Limpopo police station and arrest sergeant linked to house break-in and Toyota Hilux theft

A 39-year-old police sergeant has appeared before the Thabazimbi Magistrate’s Court in Limpopo after he was arrested in connection with a housebreaking and theft of a motor vehicle incident. William Rachuene was remanded in police custody and his case was postponed until Wednesday next week for formal bail application.

“The suspect (Rachuene) who is stationed at Thabazimbi [SA Police Service] SAPS was arrested on September 13, while at the workplace by the members of the provincial anti-corruption unit, Thabazimbi crime intelligence and tactical response team,” said Limpopo police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba. He said police received a complaint about a house that was broken into, after the owner had departed for Mozambique on February 26. “Upon return, the owner discovered that a Toyota Corolla motor vehicle that was parked inside the garage was stripped of (its) parts and a white Toyota (Hilux) Legend45 bakkie had been stolen from the premise,” said Ledwaba.

“A case of housebreaking and theft of a motor vehicle was opened at Thabazimbi police station and led to the arrest of two suspects who were found in possession of an engine and gearbox of the Toyota Legend bakkie in March 2023.” Ledwaba said extensive police investigations were conducted and positively linked the 39-year-old police sergeant to the crime, after it was revealed that he sold the engine and gearbox of the Toyota bakkie. “The bakkie was never recovered and a warrant of arrest was issued against the member resulting to a joint operation conducted for his apprehension while at work,” said Ledwaba.