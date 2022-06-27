Cops recover car hijacked in April, stashed with burglary equipment and toy guns

Pretoria – Police in Witbank have recovered a Toyota Corolla which was hijacked earlier this month, and also confiscated false registration plates, toy guns and tools believed to be used in committing burglaries. Police received information from residents at Pivott Court flats in Witbank about a suspicious vehicle, Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said.

Story continues below Advertisement

According to reports, the vehicle was alleged to have been used in “some dodgy dealings”. Officers rushed to the scene and examined the vehicle, which was found to have false number plates. Police are looking for alleged robbers who were using the Toyota Corolla which was hijacked in Witbank in April. Photo: SAPS “It was revealed that the car was hijacked in April 2022 at Witbank. (Police) found some tools believed to be used by suspects when committing burglaries as well as another set of false number plates, two toy guns and vape (electric cigarette) equipment,” said Mohlala.

Police found false registration plates, toy guns and tools believed to be used in committing burglaries in the hijacked car. Photo: SAPS “The vape equipment is suspected to have been stolen during a robbery on 20 June 2022 at a shop in Witbank. During the incident, information was given that a silver Toyota Corolla was used by the suspects,” he said. He said police believed the Toyota Corolla may have been involved in several other business robberies in Witbank recently. “The police in Witbank request anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the suspects who are linked to the recovered vehicle to call the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111 or send information via MySAPSApp. All received information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous,” said Mohlala.

Story continues below Advertisement