Cops retrieve decomposing body of an unidentified man in Mpumalanga stream

Pretoria - Police in Mpumalanga have discovered a decomposing body of a middle-aged man in a stream in Tonga. Community members were shocked by the discovery after they found the body floating in the stream.

“Community members in Kamaqhekeza, Tonga, outside Komatipoort, were left speechless after the gruesome discovery of a semi-decomposed male human body on Friday, January 6,” said Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala. “According to information, the unknown person was found floating in the stream that runs across the built-up area next to a bridge on the R571 road from Mananga port of entry and Komatipoort that separates Block C and Kamaqhekeza.” Mohlala said police were notified of the body’s presence by a caller.

“Upon investigation, it is suspected that the body had been on the stream for some time as his face had already lost recognition, but the entire body is still intact,” he said. The cause of death is yet to be established pending the post-mortem results. “Police urge community members who might have lost love ones fitting the description to help police complete their investigation by identifying the body,” said Mohlala.

“Community members are requested to visit Tonga SAPS for assistance or call Tonga police on 082 448 9482 alternatively police Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or contact the police online on My SAPS App.” Last week, the SAPS in Thohoyandou intensified a manhunt for “perpetrators of a murder”, following the discovery of the body of a 35-year-old woman. Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the body was found at Mukula village last Tuesday.

“The victim, identified as Avhurengwi Rambuda, was allegedly last seen at her home in Mukula village on December 30. “On Tuesday, January 3, at about 9pm, the victim's body was discovered by a relative wrapped in a blanket and placed on the seat of an unused pit toilet,” said Ledwaba. “She was found chopped all over her body with a sharp object, and her wrist was missing.”