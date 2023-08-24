Cops stop Toyota Quantum loaded with 22 stolen sheep valued at R52,000 in Free State, four arrested

The Parkweg Stock Theft Unit and Bloemfontein Flying Squad have arrested four men who were driving a Toyota Quantum taxi loaded with 22 stolen sheep valued at R52,000. Parkweg Stock Theft Unit, working together with the Bloemfontein Flying Squad, arrested four people aged between 30 and 45 for stock theft near Dewetsdorp.

Bloemfontein Flying Squad received information on Wednesday at about 3am to be on the lookout for a white Toyota Quantum taxi, possibly with stolen livestock in it. The team operationalised the information from the Parkweg Stock Theft Unit and rushed to the R702 between Dewetsdorp and Bloemfontein. The vehicle was spotted, and a high-speed chase ensued. "The relentless Flying Squad members managed to block and stop the vehicle.

"Upon searching the vehicle, four suspects aged between 30 and 40 were arrested after 22 merino sheep were found stacked in the Quantum minibus," police spokesperson, Sergeant Mahlomola Kareli said. "The value of the sheep is about R52,000," Kareli said. Kareli further added that the four will appear in the Dewetsdorp Magistrate’s Court soon for possession of suspected stolen livestock.

Police in Selosesha recover 100 cattle. Picture: SAPS In another incident, the Selosesha Rural Safety Coordinators recovered 100 cattle that were forcefully taken in kraal at Selosesha. Police spokesperson, Sergeant Martin Xuma, said that the two police members were on patrol in the early hours of Thursday when they received a call from a farm owner alleging that a group of men forcefully took his cattle from his kraal. "Members were not far from his farm and responded swiftly. The suspects fled upon seeing the police.