Cops stop Toyota Yaris carrying 7 men discover one armed with unlicensed gun

Pretoria – A 26-year-old Ethiopian man, Sesaye Feleka, was released on R3 000 bail after he was caught by Mpumalanga police in possession of an unlicensed firearm, with a loaded magazine. “According to the information, members of the police at Calcutta attended a complaint at Marite near Hazyview after being informed that two trucks were allegedly hijacked and reportedly used to blockade the R40 road where people were protesting,” said Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala.

Upon arrival at the scene, police started diverting traffic to alternative routes. They noticed a suspicious Toyota Yaris with seven occupants. The vehicle was stopped and, upon searching the occupants, they discovered that one of the men was in possession of a pistol with loaded magazine, said Mohlala. “The serial number of the firearm was filed off and the man, who is an Ethiopian national, reportedly failed to produce the licence thereof. He was then arrested and charged accordingly.”

Police said the firearm will undergo ballistic testing to determine whether it had been used in committing crime elsewhere. Feleka appeared in the Mkhuhlu Magistrate's Court on Friday, June 24. He was granted bail of R3 000 and the case was postponed for further investigation, said Mohlala. IOL