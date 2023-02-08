Corpse stolen: Limpopo cops ‘shocked’ after grave is dug up and buried man’s body missing

Pretoria – Police at Mokwakwaila, in the Mopani District in Limpopo, have launched an “unusual” investigation into a case of violation of a grave and theft of a corpse after the body of a deceased man was dug out of the grave and stolen. Limpopo SAPS spokesperson, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the incident happened at Senakwe Section under Mokwakwaila policing area.

“One of the family members had on Sunday, 5 February 2023, reportedly gone to the cemetery to clean the grave site in preparation for the upcoming gathering of unveiling of the tombstone, when she discovered that the grave had been dug open and the corpse had been stolen. She then alerted family members and police were also notified. “The police, when arriving at the scene, were met by the unusual site of the violated grave having a hole and an open coffin with no corpse inside.” The body of a man identified as Modike Philemon Masedi who was buried on January 22, was stolen, and the coffin was left. Picture: SAPS A preliminary probe conducted at the scene by the police established that the suspect(s) accessed the graveyard by cutting the fence.

They then dug a hole next to the grave, accessed the coffin and they stole the corpse. The body of a man identified as Modike Philemon Masedi who was buried on 22 January, was stolen, and the coffin was left. Picture: SAPS “Modike Philemon Masedi whose body was stolen, reportedly died on 15 January, 2022, and was buried seven days later on the 22nd. The motive for this incident is unknown at this stage,” Mojapelo said. The body of a man identified as Modike Philemon Masedi who was buried on 22 January, was stolen, and the coffin was left. Picture: SAPS The provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe has expressed “shock” at the incident and has ordered the perpetrator(s) be hunted down and brought to book.

“We call on community members in the area to respect the unfolding investigations conducted by the police and desist from pointing fingers as these often play into instigators of vigilantism in which people take the law into their own hands,” Hadebe said. The body of a man identified as Modike Philemon Masedi who was buried on 22 January, was stolen, and the coffin was left. Picture: SAPS Cases of violation of a grave and theft were opened. “Anyone with information that can assist in this investigation may contact detective commander Warrant Officer Nthai Modjadji on 060 996 0062 or 015 386 9940 or crime stop 08600 10111. Alternatively, they can visit their nearest police station or use MySAPS App,” the police said.

