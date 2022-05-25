Correctional Services insists Flabba’s killer Sindisiwe Manqele is rehabilitated, and acquiring LLB degree

Pretoria – The Department of Correctional Services believes Sindisiwe Manqele, who has been released on parole while she was serving a 12 year jail term for the murder of her boyfriend, is rehabilitated after completing several programmes and acquiring educational qualifications. “She was given 12 years, and she started serving her sentence in 2015. The parole board went through everything. She did participate in victim-offender dialogue in 2018. As correctional services, we create an environment where people start to engage, find ways perhaps even for forgiveness so that we can have a safe society once a person is out there,” spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo told broadcaster Newzroom Afrika.

Story continues below Advertisement

“She did participate in a number of programmes, and also formal education. She did acquire a qualification and I think she is due to complete her LLB degree with Unisa. She will do that now that she is placed on parole,” he said. Manqele was serving time for the murder of Skwatta Kamp rapper Nkululeko “Flabba” Habedi. The 33-year-old woman was found guilty of murdering her rapper boyfriend when she stabbed him in the chest on March 9, 2015. She was released on parole on Tuesday, and there has been mixed reactions on social media regarding her freedom.

Nxumalo highlighted that release of an offender on parole is not entirely based on what the victim or families of victims say, although it is taken into account. “In most cases, people say but as the victims we said no, this person must die in prison or serve the entire sentence. The system does not work like that. It has to take everything into consideration. The victims will express their views or feelings but then, everything has to be taken into consideration,” he said. On Tuesday, Nxumalo announced Manqele’s release under parole conditions.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The Department of Correctional Services is able to confirm that Ms Sindisiwe Precious Manqele has been placed on parole, effectively from May 24, 2022,” he said. Nxumalo added: “This decision was taken by the Correctional Supervision and Parole Board, (CSPB) having assessed Manqele’s profile as submitted by the Case Management Committee and other material presented for the purposes of parole consideration.” Manqele’s attorney had argued that she had acted in self defence when stabbing her boyfriend to death, but the court found she had exceeded the limits of private-defence.

Story continues below Advertisement