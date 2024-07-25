Correctional Services officials arrested for trying to allegedly smuggle dagga and cellphone into prison

National commissioner of the Department of Correctional Services, Makgothi Samuel Thobakgale has welcomed the arrest of two officials based at Ermelo correctional facility, for attempting to smuggle dagga and a mobile phone with accessories. The two were caught during a surprise search as they reported for duty at 6.55am on Wednesday.

“The South African Police Service (SAPS) processed the two officials, who are now facing criminal charges. Additionally, Department of Correctional Services will initiate disciplinary proceedings in line with its policies and legal procedures,” said Singabakho Nxumalo. Meanwhile, Thobakgale has commended the Department of Correctional Services’ team which intercepted the contraband for their vigilance and professionalism, and further emphasized the department's commitment to enhance security protocols while ensuring adherence to strict ethical guidelines. “This incident underscores our commitment to maintaining integrity and security within correctional facilities, as well as our ongoing efforts to combat illegal activities in the correctional system," Thobakgale stated.

Makgothi Samuel Thobakgale, national commissioner of the Department of Correctional Services. File Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/Independent Media The Department of Correctional Services emphasised that it remains dedicated to uphold the integrity of its operations and ensuring the safety and security of its facilities. Last week, IOL reported that money, cellphones and dagga pipes were among the contraband confiscated from inmates during a raid at the Goodwood Correctional Centre in Western Cape, where an inmate went viral on social media for showing prisoners living the “soft life” at the facility. The surprise raid followed the surfacing of a video shared on TikTok by Zimbabwean national Bornface Banks, who boasted that inmates got to live for free without paying for rent, electricity, toiletries, food and education.