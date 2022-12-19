Corruption accused JMPD officers found with R14 000 and 300 foreign drivers’ licences

Pretoria - Two Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department officers have been arrested by the JMPD internal affairs unit for extortion, kidnapping and corruption. “On Friday, 16 December 2022, the JMPD internal affairs unit received a complaint from a member of the South African Police Service (SAPS) claiming that JMPD officers had kidnapped and were driving around with her friend in Mayfair, demanding money for his release after he was arrested for allegedly having a fake foreign driving licence,” JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla narrated.

Members from the JMPD internal affairs unit attended to the complaint. “They traced the JMPD patrol vehicle and found that the two male officers, who are attached to the special patrol unit (SPU), had already released the member of the public in Mayfair after extorting R4 000 from him,” said Fihla. Spokesperson for the Joburg Metro Police Department Xolani Fihla. File Photo: JMPD A preliminary investigation was undertaken to verify the damning allegations.

“Upon interviewing the two officers, it was established that there was misconduct committed by the duo. Members of the internal affairs unit searched the officers and their vehicle, and an amount of R14 000 was retrieved, including over 300 foreign driving licences and two South African licences. This substantiated the officers’ modus operandi,” said Fihla. The complainant was called to the JMPD internal affairs office, and he positively identified the two officers as the ones who took money from him. “It is alleged by the complainant that he had earlier given the officers cash, and the rest of the money was transferred to him via eWallet, which he then handed over to the officers. Video footage was also obtained, revealing the interaction between the complainant and the officers,” said Fihla.

The two JMPD officers were arrested and detained at Johannesburg Central SAPS on multiple charges. Apart from the criminal charges laid against the two officers, an internal investigation for bringing the JMPD into disrepute has also been initiated. Meanwhile, the City of Joburg’s MMC for Public Safety, David Tembe, has welcomed the arrest of the duo and urged the community to resist paying bribes.

