Councillor allegedly escaped through window after trying to rape 12-year-old girl

Pretoria – A councillor, 39, has been arrested in Kriel, Mpumalanga, for housebreaking, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and attempted rape. Spokesperson for the police in Mpumalanga, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the councillor was arrested on Friday.

“According to information, the councillor reportedly visited his friend where they had couple of drinks. It is further alleged that whilst still in the house, the councillor allegedly made some inappropriate sexual comments towards the 12-year-old girl,” Mohlala said. Then the two friends “went out for leisure” at a tavern nearby. “The mother of the girl had reportedly gone to work hence the girl as well as her elder sister, aged 26, are said to have been temporarily left to stay with their uncle - the councillor’s friend.

“It is said that whilst the two buddies were still in the tavern, the councillor sneaked out without telling his friend,” Mohlala said. Minutes before midnight, the elder sister alleges that she heard somebody breaking into the house. “She further alleges that the person tried to open her bedroom door which was fortunately locked. She then immediately called a friend and requested him to immediately alert the police,” Mohlala said.

The intruder allegedly assaulted the teenage girl and tried to rape her. “Whilst still in a state of shock, the elder sister reportedly heard her younger sister calling for her uncle to rescue her. The report further states that the intruder responded by saying that the uncle was not in the house,” Mohlala said. “In that moment, the police fortunately arrived and upon noticing their arrival, the intruder reportedly abandoned what he was doing and escaped through the window, leaving behind his T-shirt as well as his mobile phone.

“Police went after the suspect and caught him, and according to the report, the man was wearing a pair of blue jeans as well as brown shoes without a top when he was cornered. He was charged accordingly.” It is also reported that the suspect sustained some injuries on the head. As police went through the scene during the course of the probe, they allegedly came across some blood drops in the house, as well as on the window. This is where the police suspect the perpetrator escaped from.