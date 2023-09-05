Councillor arrested for damaging doors at a school in Pienaar in Mpumalanga

A ward councillor in Pienaar demanding to use a school hall was arrested for doing R8,000 in damage to school property. Mandla Siboza, 41, a ward councillor and other five men reportedly found the school gate locked at the time and he forcefully opened the gate using a bolt cutter to break open the padlock on August 27.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Colonel Donald Mdhluli said Siboza reportedly informed a security guard at a secondary school that he was authorised to use the hall over weekends, yet the school principal and School Governing Body (SGB) disputed his claim. "The councillor and his team are said to have reportedly proceeded to break open another padlock as well as four doors. The total value of the damaged properties is estimated at about R8,000," he said. Mdhluli said a case of malicious damage to property was opened at Pienaar police station.

"An investigation was conducted which led to the arrest of the councillor on Monday, September 4. The suspect appeared in the Kanyamazane Magistrate's Court on the same day. "He was remanded in custody and is expected to make a formal bail application on Friday, September 8, Mdhuli said. In a separate incident, Mdhuli said a taxi driver from Mozambique, was arrested with about 50 kilograms of suspected heroin at Lebombo Port of Entry on Monday afternoon.

He said police working at the border were busy with their normal routine duties when they stopped a white Toyota Quantum minibus with North West registration number plates. The minibus, which carried commuters at the time, was searched and the police discovered suspected drugs in the form of powder, concealed inside some plastic containers which were in a trailer pulled by the minibus taxi. The 37-year-old taxi driver was arrested and charged for dealing in drugs.