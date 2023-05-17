Councillor charged with statutory rape of two boys to remain behind bars

Durban - A North West councillor charged with rape and manufacturing of pornographic material made an appearance in court on Wednesday morning. The provincial NPA said the case against the councillor of the Matlosana Local Municipality was adjourned to June for a possible bail application and further investigation.

The 43-year-old accused cannot be named until he pleads because he faces a charge of rape. The accused faces 11 counts of charges relating to sexual offences. These include two counts of statutory rape, three for the violation of a child with consent, one for manufacturing pornographic material, four for rape and one for sexual intimidation.

According to NPA spokesperson Henry Mamothame, the accused’s court appearance emanates from a report by the police indicating that the Klerksdorp Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS), was investigating a case of crimen injuria and two separate counts of statutory rape, after they were reported at Kanana police station. “In one of the cases, the suspect allegedly shared a nude picture of his private parts with the complainant,” Mamothame said. In another case, parents of two boys, aged 15 and 17, opened a case of statutory rape on May 6.

“The public is urged to refrain from circulating sexual content of any form through all mediums as it may compromise the victims and their families, as well as the investigations into the matter,” Mamothame stressed. The councillor is said to have hired a private attorney for his next appearance. The NPA said more charges may be added.