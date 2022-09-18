Councillor, son gunned down in Eastern Cape

Rustenburg – A councillor and his son were gunned down at their home in Slovo Park, Lusikisiki, Eastern Cape police said. “On Friday evening at about 8.30, it is alleged that at least two unknown armed men stormed into the homestead of a 49-year-old councillor in Slovo Park, Lusikisiki, and opened fire.

“The report further suggests that the suspects fatally shot the 18-year-old son of the councillor, and seriously wounded the councillor, who later died in hospital. The councillor’s 8-year-old daughter escaped unscathed,” said police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana. “The motive for the attack is currently unknown, however the circumstances surrounding the incident are forming part of the investigation. The names of the deceased persons are still being withheld until the next of kin are informed,” he said. “Lieutenant-General Mene, the Eastern Cape provincial commissioner, ordered the activation of a 72-hour mobilisation plan following the murder of the Ingquza Local Municipality councillor and his son.

“Police are investigating two murder cases and no arrests have been made at this stage. The investigation continues. “Anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspects is urged to please contact the nearest police station. The information may also be shared via the Crime Stop number on 08600 10111 or through the MySAPS app,” Brigadier Kinana said. IOL