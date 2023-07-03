Pretoria - Gauteng police have seized counterfeit goods worth more than R30 million during the province’s high density Operation Shane over the weekend. Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said the three-day operation started on Thursday and targeted the Joburg CBD before continuing in Hillbrow on Saturday.

According to Masondo, the operation focused mostly on suspects wanted for serious and violent crimes such as rape, robbery, hijackings, possession of unlicensed firearms, dealing in drugs, and murder. Police also focused on buildings which conducted illicit deals. “Police, together with other law enforcement agencies, continued with raiding the buildings and shops in Johannesburg CBD, where counterfeit goods are stored and sold.

“Counterfeit goods that include clothes, sneakers, and bags worth R30 million were confiscated,’’ he said. Roadblocks, as well as stop-and-searches were conducted on roads in and around Hillbrow and Braamfontein on Saturday night. “Several liquor outlets were shutdown after they were found operating without permits and owners arrested for contravention of Liquor Act,” said Masondo.

In Johannesburg, 219 suspects were arrested and 210 were arrested in Tshwane. “Detectives in Ekurhuleni, Sedibeng, and West Rand districts arrested more than 270 suspects who have been on the run after committing serious and violent crimes,” Masondo added. According to Masondo, more than 300 suspects were arrested for driving while under the influence of alcohol across the province.