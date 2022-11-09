Couple arrested for faking husband’s death - 23 years after scoring R1.7m life insurance

Pretoria - Robbie Smith, 67, who went by the alias Chris Boshoff, and his wife, Alice Abigail Boshoff, 59, are set to appear in the Knysna Magistrate's Court today for faking his death in 1999. Gauteng spokesperson for the Hawks Captain Lloyd Ramovha said the couple, who had lived in Benoni, faked Robbie’s death.

“He reportedly ‘died’ from a motor vehicle accident in Vosloorus. Consequently, an insurance claim was registered at Old Mutual insurance, leading to a payout of just over R1.7 million,” Ramovha said. The Hawks said the couple quietly left Gauteng and relocated to KwaZulu-Natal after receiving the windfall. Gauteng residents Robbie Smith, aka Chris Boshoff, and his wife, Alice Abigail Boshoff, allegedly faced his death in 1999 and, after getting a windfall from Old Mutual, resettled in the Garden Route in the Western Cape. Photo: Hawks “They eventually settled in the Western Cape, Knysna area, also known as the Garden Route which is a tourist destination,” said Ramovha.

“Around 2020, Old Mutual was tipped off about the possibility that it was scammed, as Smith was apparently very much alive. Following an internal probe, a docket of fraud was registered in October 2020, and assigned to the Hawks’ serious commercial crime for investigation.” The investigating team “tirelessly” traced the couple to their hideout in Knysna, leading to their arrest on Tuesday, on a court order. “Upon searching their place, two unlicensed firearms were recovered. A case of unlawful possession of firearms has now been included,” said Ramovha.

In September, Swereen Govender, the woman who had been on the run for about a year after allegedly swindling her victims of R18m was arrested in Durban, where she was apparently employed at a lodge. Govender appeared in the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court, after she made an initial appearance in Durban shortly after her arrest.

At the time, Ramovha said the wanted fugitive, 55, was found hiding at a lodge along Mahatma Gandhi Road in Durban. “Govender stands accused of investment fraud, for allegedly swindling victims of an estimated amount of R18m during 2021. She was arrested at a lodge in Mahatma Gandhi Road in Durban where she was found in the kitchen, apparently working,” Ramovha said. “She offered no resistance when approached by the detectives from Durban central police station, led by Brigadier Vish Naidoo, to whom the wanted suspect is known by sight.”

Govender appeared before the Durban Magistrate’s Court and was remanded in custody until she appears in the Gauteng court. “The Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation (unit) has revealed that around March 2021, Govender pretended to be a director of Aurum Line Pty (Ltd), a personal protective equipment (PPE) company, an existing company which she had no ties to. It is reported that through the use of this company, she lured and misled potential investors to invest in her venture,” Ramovha said. She promised high monthly returns on the investments made but they never materialised.