Couple arrested in connection with the kidnapping of Alize van der Merwe

Three people allegedly linked to the kidnapping of Alize van der Merwe have been arrested. South African Police Services (SAPS) in the Eastern Cape said the suspects are a part of a kidnapping syndicate that kidnapped Van der Merwe and another Chinese national in the past two weeks.

Van der Merwe was kidnapped on September 20, 2024, while travelling from East London to a resort in Port St Johns. She was released on September 26, 2024, with another woman, a 34-year-old Chinese national, who was snatched in another kidnapping incident. The Chinese National, travelling in a Mercedes Vito, was kidnapped on September 17, 2024, between Elliot and Barkley East.

Both women were dropped off by a white Toyota single bakkie near the Sulenkama police station. Speaking about the arrests, Eastern Cape police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said a Provincial Task Team assigned to the kidnapping cases had managed to dismantle a kidnapping ring. Four suspects were killed in a shoot-out with police, while another was injured. The incident took place at a house in Qoboqobo.

“Three unlicensed firearms with ammunition, and two stolen bakkies — a gold Toyota Hilux stolen in the Western Cape, and a white Opel Corsa stolen in Dimbaza — were recovered from the premises,” Nkohli said. On September 25, 2024, a couple also linked to the kidnapping syndicate was arrested while travelling in a white Toyota Rumion. They were intercepted and stopped by police near Cradock.

“The two were arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle. A preliminary investigation has revealed that a vehicle was stolen in the Western Cape, and the couple was also linked to the kidnapping syndicate.” The man, aged 32, and women, 34, are expected to appear in the Cradock Magistrate's Court on Monday on charges of possession of stolen property. “The couple are also scheduled to appear in Port St John's Magistrate's Court on charges of kidnapping,” Nkohli said.

Police said following the success of the arrest and the pressure from the negotiating team, the syndicate released Van der Merwe and the other woman near Sulenkama on September 26, 2024. “Both women were unharmed and no ransom was paid to the syndicate. The investigation is continuing, with a possibility of more arrests or recoveries. The stolen Mercedes Benz Vito is still missing.” Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene commended the team.