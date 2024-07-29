Couple bust after police uncover warehouse with R30 million dagga in Philadelphia

Two people are expected in the Atlantis Magistrate’s Court on Monday after they were found in possession of dagga, prohibited firearms, and ammunition in Philadelphia in the Western Cape. The dagga seized has an estimated street value of R30 million.

The provincial police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said members of Organised Crime detectives initiated an investigation following the discovery of a warehouse where cannabis was being cultivated. “After monitoring vital information about suspicious activities at a farm in the Philadelphia policing precinct, an integrated operation led by the Provincial Organised Crime detectives including police members of Philadelphia SAPS pounced on the premises in the afternoon of Thursday, July 25. The drugs seized by police in Philadelphia. Photo: SAPS “Upon entry, a search ensued which led to the discovery of cannabis plants, compressed cannabis, two prohibited firearms and ammunition as well as an undisclosed amount of cash. The adult male and female who were present during the search could not provide an acceptable explanation nor a valid license to be in possession of such a large quantity of cannabis,” Swartbooi said.

The suspects, aged 59 and 49, were immediately arrested. The weapons and ammunition seized by police in Philadelphia. Photo: SAPS “Once charged, the suspects are expected to make their court appearance in the Atlantis Magistrate’s Court on charges of dealing in cannabis and the possession of prohibited firearms and ammunition on Monday,” Swartbooi said. In a separate incident, police in Manenberg arrested a 35-year-old man for possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Police were patrolling near Renoster Walk when they noticed a suspicious man, they gave chase on foot and apprehended the man in a house in Rio Grande Walk. "They searched the man and found a Beretta 9mm pistol in his possession. The man could not produce a valid license to be in possession of the mentioned firearm," Swartbooi said.