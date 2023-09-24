Couple charged for murder after 82-year-old Jeffreys Bay assault victim dies in hospital

A man (27) and his girlfriend (19) have been charged with the murder of an elderly Jeffreys Bay man who died just days after he was assaulted during a robbery at his home. According to police, the pair allegedly forced entry into 82-year-old George Mildenhall's home between September 12 and 13.

He was severely assaulted and his hands were bound. "He was found lying on the floor by his daughter. He sustained injuries to his head. He was rushed to hospital in Gqeberha where he succumbed to his injuries," provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Priscilla Naidu, said. She said detectives from Jeffreys Bay SAPS arrested Zakhele Yake and Ria Maku at a house in Griffiths Mxenge Street in Oceanview.

"Property taken from the house in Mossel Street in Jeffreys Bay was recovered. The two appeared in the Humansdorp Magistrate's Court on charges of house robbery and attempted murder. They have since appeared again in court, and now face a charge of murder," Naidu said. They are due back in court on September 28 for a formal bail application. Sarah Baartman District Commissioner, Major General Zolani Xawuka praised the detectives for their speedy reaction to information received from the community.