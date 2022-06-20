Couple shot dead while watching TV at their home in the Eastern Cape

Rustenburg - A man and his wife were shot dead while watching television at their home in the Ngxoki Administrative Area near Ngcobo in the Eastern Cape. According to police spokesperson, Captain Namhla Mdleleni, two unknown men entered the house and shot dead the 53-year-old man and his 48-year-old wife. Their two children were not hurt.

“A case of double murder is under investigation and police are following the leads. The motive for the killing is not known at this stage. “Anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of suspects can contact station commander Captain Matomane at 073 309 5022 or Crime Stop 08600 10111. Tip-offs can be submitted on the My SAPS App,” said Captain Mdleleni. In a separate incident, a 29-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend to death on Sunday.

"According to police information, it is alleged that at about 03:00, the couple returned home from a party. An argument broke out between them and the suspect ordered her boyfriend to leave. " It is further alleged that the boyfriend, aged 34 years, started to assault her and during the physical altercation, he was stabbed in his chest and back. He succumbed to his wounds at the clinic. The incident took place in Elephant Park," said Colonel Priscilla Naidu. "The woman was arrested at the crime scene and detained for murder. She is expected to appear in the Motherwell Magistrate's court tomorrow, 20 June 2022. The next of kin of the deceased has not yet been informed," Colonel Naidu said.

