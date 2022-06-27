Courier driver robbed of 40 cellphones in Mpumalanga, two arrested

Pretoria: Police in Witbank have arrested two suspects following the robbery of a DSV courier vehicle in which around 40 cellphones were stolen. “According to information, in the early hours of (Friday), a group of armed suspects allegedly stopped a DSV courier bakkie on the R544 Road and robbed the driver of about 40 cellphones. It is said that the alleged robbers also forced the victim into the back of the bakkie container before they left,” said Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala.

Story continues below Advertisement

“At around 9.40am, members of visible policing from Witbank SAPS received information about suspicious vehicles. The members then mobilised their resources, thereby tracking the suspects, with the assistance from a private tracking company.” Mohlala said the team went to the Uthingo Park area in Witbank where the suspects were found offloading items from two cars, a white Volkwagen Polo and a blue Volkswagen Polo. Two of the suspects escaped and two were arrested.

Police found 40 stolen cellphones, a Vektor Sp1 9mm pistol with 14 rounds of ammunition and a toy gun. The serial number of the pistol was reportedly filed off. “The suspects were charged with armed robbery and possession of unlicensed firearm with ammunition. The firearm will undergo ballistic testing to determine whether it was used in crime committed elsewhere. The police cannot rule out the possibility of adding more charges against the suspects as the investigation continues,” said Mohlala. “Meanwhile the outstanding suspects are still sought by the police.”

Story continues below Advertisement

The two suspects are are scheduled to appear in the Witbank Magistrate's Court this morning. Provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, has saluted officers in the province for their “relentless effort in the ongoing battle against the proliferation of firearms in the society”. “We highly commend the hard work by members and we are so adamant that in the speed that we are moving with, our ideal goal of safety for all citizens will soon be attained. This should encourage the public to continue and provide valuable information to police,” she said.

Story continues below Advertisement

Earlier this month, police in Mpumalanga arrested three people in Malelane following the robbery of boxes containing cellphones and other valuables from a RAM courier vehicle. IOL