Court Appearance for Owners of Illegal Butchery in eMfuleni

The Somali nationals, Abdi Kadiye, 34, and Mohammed Ali Ahmed, 36, who appeared in court on Wednesday are charged with contravention of the Food Stuff and Cosmetics Act 54 of 1972. They were arrested in November for the illegal production and operation of a butchery producing meat products without the legal certificate to do so.

Meanwhile charges against the three co-accused who were employed at the business were withdrawn. The withdrawal comes after the co-accused previously abandoned their bail applications said Eric Ntabazalila, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson. The charges against a minor were also withdrawn shortly after the arrests were made during November last year.

The minor’s matter was referred to the Department of Social Development for investigation, Ntabazalila confirmed. The matter against Kadiye and Ahmed will return to the Blue Downs Magistrates Court on 14 January for bail application. The matter has been delayed on previous occasions due to communication issues as interpreters for Chichewa (spoken in Malawi) were not available for the co-accused.

The residential premises from which the business operated was described as a “makeshift butchery” by the City of Cape Town who cracked down on the property. The business was shut down after authorities received a tip off that sausage was being processed and packaged in unsanitary conditions “which could pose a significant health risk to consumers”. The City’s mayco member for Community Services and Health at the time of the raid inspection at the premises said Environmental Health Practitioners (EHP) took meat samples from the premises for chemical analysis to test the levels and type of additives in the sausage where after a fine was issued in terms of health legislation.