Court hands down double life sentence to man who raped then strangled 82-year-old woman to death

Durban - A North West man who raped then murdered a 82-year-old woman in February 2020 has been handed a double life sentence.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesman, Henry Mamothame, said Nkgweng entered the woman's home through a window and raped her before strangling her to death and fleeing.

"Her lifeless body was discovered by her gardener and her daughter. Thorough investigations by the police linked the accused through fingerprints and he was arrested on April 13, 2020. He was charged with murder and rape, and he pleaded not guilty to both counts," Mamothame said.

He explained that the matter was subsequently provisionally struck off the roll in October 2021, pending the outcome of the DNA results.