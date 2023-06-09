Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEnvironmentWeatherTrafficGood News
Independent Online | News
Search IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEnvironmentWeatherTrafficGood News
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Friday, June 9, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

Court hands down double life sentence to man who raped then strangled 82-year-old woman to death

A North West man who raped then murdered a 82-year-old woman in February 2020 has been handed a double life sentence.

A North West man who raped then murdered a 82-year-old woman in February 2020 has been handed a double life sentence. Picture: Pixabay

Published 6m ago

Share

Durban - A North West man who raped then murdered a 82-year-old woman in February 2020 has been handed a double life sentence.

The North West High Court, sitting at the Mogwase Regional Court sentenced 40-year-old Thapelo Abram Nkgweng this week.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesman, Henry Mamothame, said Nkgweng entered the woman's home through a window and raped her before strangling her to death and fleeing.

"Her lifeless body was discovered by her gardener and her daughter. Thorough investigations by the police linked the accused through fingerprints and he was arrested on April 13, 2020. He was charged with murder and rape, and he pleaded not guilty to both counts," Mamothame said.

He explained that the matter was subsequently provisionally struck off the roll in October 2021, pending the outcome of the DNA results.

More on this

"It was however reinstated later in the year and the DNA results pointed to Nkgweng as the perpetrator," Mamothame said in a statement.

Advocate Nangomso Goloda argued that the accused's actions were inhumane and savage as he knew the woman lived alone.

Judge Andre Peterson imposed two life terms on each count and further declared Nkgweng unfit to possess a firearm.

IOL

Related Topics:

crimecourtNPARape

Share

Recent stories by:

Se-Anne Rall
SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe