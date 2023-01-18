Court hears how Limpopo man used condom in raping 6-year-old, and gave her R1 coin

Pretoria – The Mankweng Regional Court in Limpopo has sentenced a 38-year-old man, from Solomondale, to life imprisonment for the rape of a 6-year-old girl. The name of the convicted rapist is withheld to protect the privacy of the minor victim.

Limpopo spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said the ordeal occurred on October 19, 2018, in Solomondale, when the 38-year-old man called the little girl while she was playing at her homestead. “He then lured her to his house, where he raped her, gave her R1, and told her not to tell anyone. “During the trial, the accused pleaded not guilty to the offence, and the State advocate Makgomothi Masehel had to prove the case to link the accused person to the offence. The J88 (form) was handed in to corroborate the evidence of the doctor who examined the child and testified about the injuries the victim sustained throughout the ordeal,” Malabi-Dzhangi said.

“There was no DNA to link the accused to the offence as he used a condom, which was a challenge to the State.” The victim impact report which was submitted to the court, indicates that after the rape incident, the victim fears male persons including the man who molested her, as well as her male family members. “She is reluctant to play with other children and struggles to sleep at night. The family is disappointed as they trusted the accused with handy work at their home,” Malabi-Dzhangi said.

“The teacher confirmed that the child became passive in class. The victim has relocated to another village, as they live in the same street as the accused.” The court also heard that the minor has undergone psycho-social services rendered at the Mankweng Thuthuzela Care Centre to assist her deal with the trauma. The pre-sentencing report was also handed in by the State, which recommended that the accused man be sentenced to life imprisonment.

“The Presiding Officer, Karin Pillay could not find any compelling circumstances to deviate from the Minimum Sentences Act and sentenced the accused to life imprisonment,” Malabi-Dzhangi said. The NPA in Limpopo has welcomed the sentence, adding that it stands firm in the fight against violence against women and children. “The Director of Public Prosecutions (in Limpopo), advocate Ivy Thenga commends the good work of the State advocate Masehela, the Mankweng Thuthuzela Care Centre and the investigating officer,” said Malabi-Dzhangi.