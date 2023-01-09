Court hears how murdered VIP cop’s wife used abuse claim to disarm him before ordering a hit

Pretoria – The wife of slain Sergeant Thomas Mashimbye, who is accused of putting out a hit on her husband during their divorce proceedings, appeared in the North West High Court sitting in the Ga-Rankuwa Magistrate’s Court on Monday. The State argued that Mamokete Getrude Mashimbye, 43, went to the police on November 10, 2017 and complained that her husband was abusing her and was issued a protection order.

After the order was granted Mashimbye’s firearm was confiscated. The State argued that this was part of Getrude’s plan to disarm the deceased and prevent him from defending himself when the attack was executed. Getrude, 43, appeared alongside her four accused, Thandi Margaret Khumalo, 40, William Maluleka, 34, Nicholas Malope, 37, and Jan Chauke, 30.

The five have been charged with the murder of Thomas who was a member of the SAPS’s VIP protection service at the Union Buildings. He was shot dead at his Winterveld home in North West in February, 2018. National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson in the North West division, Henry Mamothame, said investigations had revealed that between January 7 and 24, 2018 Gertrude approached two individuals who have now turned State witnesses, and incited them to commit a planned robbery at their marital home in Lebanon, near the Winterveld.

The two failed to commit to the proposition but reported the matter to the police. “She then approached Khumalo, who arranged a meeting with the other three accused. Reports reveal that meetings were conducted between February 7 to 24, 2018 to plot the execution of the plan to murder Mashimbye,” Mamothame said. Mamothame said on February 21, 2018 Gertrude allegedly ensured that the gates and kitchen door were not properly closed to facilitate entry into the premises.

“It is alleged that Maluleka, Malope and Chauke entered the house and shot at the deceased, escaping the scene with two cellphones, a TV set and cash estimated at R20 000. “It is alleged that Gertrude and two of their children were in the house when the plan unfolded, and she was unharmed during the commissioning of the crime. They were all arrested between September 18 and 19, 2019,” the prosecutor said. All the accused have been charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit murder, housebreaking with intent to kill, murder with aggravating circumstances, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and fraud.