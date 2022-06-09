Court hears how school boy who was raped, bought teacher a PlayStation to stop the abuse

The educator was arrested for allegedly raping a 12 year old at Spark Primary School, according to Gauteng regional spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority Lumka Mahanjana.

“Ntuli is facing a charge of raping a Grade 6 learner from his school. It is alleged on 5 May 2022, the mother of the 12-year-old boy noticed some behavioural changes in the child, as he was not eating his favourite food,” Mahanjana said.

Later that day, Majanhana said the concerned mother decided she would share a bed with the boy, and that is when she noticed that he was struggling to sleep and had some bleeding.

“The following day, the mother noticed that money was withdrawn from her account, and when she confronted him, he informed the mother that he took the money to buy the teacher a PlayStation 4, for him to stop bullying him. The mother reported the matter to the police and Ntuli was arrested on 18 May 2022,” Mahanjana said.